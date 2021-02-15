Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ingevity by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3,200,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

