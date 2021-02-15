Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) is Washington Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up 1.5% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INGR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,121. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

