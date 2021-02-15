Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47.54 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $219.42 million and approximately $47.54 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $14.14 or 0.00029083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00084606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00091938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00094126 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00407205 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00185636 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,022 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

