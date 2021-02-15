Ink Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 83.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $716,383.23 and approximately $118,675.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00263296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00422367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00180211 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

