Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $645,408.02 and approximately $50,347.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00070925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.01006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.17 or 0.05242274 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

