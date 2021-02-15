Ink Trading Up 117.4% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $608,515.58 and approximately $98,518.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded 117.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

