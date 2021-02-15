INO COIN (INO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $533,464.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $533,464.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $7.26 or 0.00015243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.35 or 0.00964682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007715 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.09 or 0.05147598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00033954 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.