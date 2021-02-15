Insider Buying: EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Acquires 2,911 Shares of Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider David Robert Pirouet bought 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,121.69 ($10,611.04).
ESO opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Monday. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 34.82 and a quick ratio of 34.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58.
EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile
