Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells 10,107 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $151,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Farshad Ghasripoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $126,599.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

