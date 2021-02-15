Insight Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.68 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00004007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Insight Chain has a market cap of $674.82 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00081447 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.