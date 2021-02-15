Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $17,202.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.68 or 0.01016244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.77 or 0.05247019 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025057 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,691,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.