Insula Hits 1-Day Volume of $125,036.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Insula has a total market cap of $336,842.90 and $125,036.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 169.3% higher against the dollar. One Insula token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00081341 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,724 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

