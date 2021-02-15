Insureum Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $302,668.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01004758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.85 or 0.05211703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

