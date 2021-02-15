Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lessened by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

