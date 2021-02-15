Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 1,994,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.