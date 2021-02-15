Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 151,906 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 387,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $61.81. 1,994,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

