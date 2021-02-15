Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,411,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,159,913 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.62% of Intel worth $15,414,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

