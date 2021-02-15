Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (IFP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE: IFP):
- 2/8/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.
- 2/8/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00.
- 2/5/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00.
- 2/4/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$37.00.
- 1/13/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00.
- 12/18/2020 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$29.00.
Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$29.33 on Monday. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.
Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
