Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (IFP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE: IFP):

2/8/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

2/8/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

2/5/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

2/4/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$37.00.

1/13/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00.

12/18/2020 – Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$29.00.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$29.33 on Monday. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

