Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $106,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.67.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $413.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $414.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

