Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys 71,665 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 3.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.43% of ANSYS worth $133,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $403.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $404.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

