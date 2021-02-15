Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys 81,392 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $149,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $341.00 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.