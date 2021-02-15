Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $147,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 199,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.50 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock worth $387,625,670. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

