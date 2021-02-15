Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,903.00

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,903 ($24.86) and last traded at GBX 1,901 ($24.84), with a volume of 22762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,854 ($24.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,742.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,487.62.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total value of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

