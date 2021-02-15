International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.80. The stock had a trading volume of 211,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $154.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

