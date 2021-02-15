International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.80. 211,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,545. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

