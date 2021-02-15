International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of International Seaways worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in International Seaways by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $563.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

