Internet of People Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $350,947.75 and approximately $74.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

