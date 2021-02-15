Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $2,980.00 on Monday. Interroll has a 1 year low of $2,655.91 and a 1 year high of $2,980.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRRHF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Interroll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Interroll from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and parcel packaging.

