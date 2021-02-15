Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.45 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.21 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

