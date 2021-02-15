Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 174,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

