Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the January 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMP stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.