Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 24,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 31,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

About Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO)

Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures and monitors the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) deriving their revenues from real estate development, management and/or ownership of property in the People’s Republic of China or the Special Administrative Regions of China, which are Hong Kong and Macau.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.