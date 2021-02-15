Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DBV stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
