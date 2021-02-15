Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBV stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

