Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.