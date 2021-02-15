Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

