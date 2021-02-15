Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $884.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

