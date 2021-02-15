Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $57,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $336.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day moving average of $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.