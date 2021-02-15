Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 8.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.45. 1,518,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $336.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

