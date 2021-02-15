Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.8% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $336.45 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $336.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

