Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.45. 1,518,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.