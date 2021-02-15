Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Trimmed by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.