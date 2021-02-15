Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD opened at $101.81 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $110.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

