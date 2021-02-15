Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $44.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.59.

