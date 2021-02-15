Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Héroux-Devtek (HERXF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS: HERXF):

2/9/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/8/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HERXF stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.