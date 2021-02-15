Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twist Bioscience (TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2021 – Twist Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/5/2021 – Twist Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Twist Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – Twist Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.90. 42,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $888,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,153.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,438 shares of company stock worth $49,853,493 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800,661 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after acquiring an additional 647,063 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after acquiring an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

