Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 15th (ATDRY, BEPTF, BP, BTA, CCP, CVSGF, DRI, DTE, EONGY, ING)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

BP (LON:BP)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

