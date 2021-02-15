Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TUI (TUIFY)

TUI (OTCMKTS: TUIFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/10/2021 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. "

1/27/2021 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

1/26/2021 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

12/23/2020 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/17/2020 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

TUIFY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 111,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,679. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. TUI AG has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TUI AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

