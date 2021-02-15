Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2021 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Viavi Solutions is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Viavi Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/12/2021 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viavi has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. It engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategy. Management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing. The Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segment is benefiting from strong demand for 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. Viavi has joined the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. However, its operations are affected by seasonality patterns and supply-chain disruptions. The Network and Service Enablement segment is expected to be under pressure in second-quarter fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic. Forex woes and reduced end-market demand are other headwinds.”

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. 75,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,755. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $17.03.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 623,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

