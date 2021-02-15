Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: GRCL) recently:

2/3/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,871. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.