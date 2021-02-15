Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $940.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

